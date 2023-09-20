Sciencast Management LP Invests $386,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

