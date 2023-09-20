Sciencast Management LP Invests $403,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

