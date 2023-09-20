Sciencast Management LP Invests $440,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $59,161,230,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.
BCE Price Performance
NYSE BCE opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $48.38.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.44%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
