Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 690 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $688.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

