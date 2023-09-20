Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,100 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,233,395 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.