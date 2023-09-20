Sciencast Management LP Sells 342 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

