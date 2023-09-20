Sciencast Management LP Takes $340,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

