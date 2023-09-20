Sciencast Management LP Takes $514,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

