Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.