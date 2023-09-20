Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,570 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 112.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 107,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,719. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

