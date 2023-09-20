Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 182,986 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 408.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,986 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 87,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,135. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

