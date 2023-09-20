Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,121 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 202,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

