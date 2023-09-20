Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,219. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

