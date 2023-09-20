Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.50. 178,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

