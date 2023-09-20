Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. 19,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,952. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

