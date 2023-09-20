Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 5,013 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,851. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

