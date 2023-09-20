Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 5,944 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Repay worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 5,714.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Repay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $791.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.00. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,568. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

