Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,069 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 69,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,363. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

