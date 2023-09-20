Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.14. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

