Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 and sold 26,517 shares worth $772,439. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

