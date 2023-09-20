Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,071 shares of company stock worth $143,917,503. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.22. The stock had a trading volume of 503,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,308. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

