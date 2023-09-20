Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.