Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

