Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,159 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 648,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 195,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,052. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

