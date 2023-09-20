Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 1,646,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,652. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

