Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 29,509 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. 224,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,565. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

