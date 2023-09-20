Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,293. The firm has a market cap of $750.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.