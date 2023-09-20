Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. 60,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,187. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $193.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

