Shah Capital Management Decreases Stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Shah Capital Management cut its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,879 shares during the period. LifeMD accounts for about 0.1% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.31% of LifeMD worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.45.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 million. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 349,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,464.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

