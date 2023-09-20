Shentu Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,840,458 coins and its circulating supply is 93,787,564 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

