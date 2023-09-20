Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Drops By 11.8%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Institutional Trading of Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

