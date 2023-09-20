Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Increases By 6.6%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Envela Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ELA stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envela Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envela by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Featured Stories

