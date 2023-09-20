Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Increases By 6.6%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Envela Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ELA stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
