Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Expands By 9.1%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.69.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Stories

