Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rises By 9.0%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.8 days.

Fresnillo Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FNLPF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.55) to GBX 625 ($7.74) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 670 ($8.30) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 590 ($7.31) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.