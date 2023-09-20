Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 6.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,780.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERF stock opened at $498.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.63. Geberit has a 12 month low of $408.56 and a 12 month high of $575.37.
Geberit Company Profile
