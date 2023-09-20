Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 6.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,780.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERF stock opened at $498.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.63. Geberit has a 12 month low of $408.56 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

