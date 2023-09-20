Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Increases By 9.6%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.