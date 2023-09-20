Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 6.1%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

