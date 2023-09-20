Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Increases By 6.5%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HeartCore Enterprises news, CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 37,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $61,131.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,667,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,174,679.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,165 shares of company stock worth $116,646. Company insiders own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HTCR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Further Reading

