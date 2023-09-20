Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 7.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 15,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

