Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Decreases By 8.1%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Huize has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter.
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
