SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.54 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

