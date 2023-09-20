Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $175.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

