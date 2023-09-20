Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Holdings Increased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the quarter. Simplify Stable Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 60.59% of Simplify Stable Income ETF worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

About Simplify Stable Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

