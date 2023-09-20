SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

