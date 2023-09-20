Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) versus SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A SolarWinds -41.76% 4.59% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skkynet Cloud Systems and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -35.01 SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.27 -$929.41 million ($1.90) -5.21

Skkynet Cloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Skkynet Cloud Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers suite of database performance management software monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms, and traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid models; and security solutions provide security information and event management access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfers. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

