Smart Share Global (EM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, September 21st.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $142.83 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EM opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Share Global

About Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

