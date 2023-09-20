Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Smith-Midland makes up 29.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 21.30% of Smith-Midland worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

SMID opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

