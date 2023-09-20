Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Acquires 292 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,452.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,932 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $70,962.36.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 209 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $7,576.25.

On Monday, July 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,933 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $69,588.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $89,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

SFBC stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.