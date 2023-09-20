Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Source Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 41.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

