Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
