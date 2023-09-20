S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.