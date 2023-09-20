SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.26. 548,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 464,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

